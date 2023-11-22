ADB Appoints New VP For South, Central, And West Asia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. Yingming Yang
has been named Vice-President (South, Central, and West Asia) of
the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for a three-year term, Trend reports.
According to the bank, in this role, he will oversee the
operations of ADB's Central and West Asia Department and South Asia
Department.
Yang served as the Executive Director for the People's Republic
of China (PRC) at both the World Bank and ADB. He also acted as the
PRC's authorized negotiator for the establishment of the New
Development Bank. Additionally, he has held positions as a member
of the board and council for the Global Environment Facility, the
Global Infrastructure Facility, and the Green Climate Fund.
During his tenure overseeing cooperation between the PRC and ADB
at the Ministry of Finance, he actively contributed to the
establishment of initiatives such as the Central Asia Regional
Economic Cooperation Program, the PRC Poverty Reduction and
Regional Cooperation Fund, and the Credit Guarantee and Investment
Facility.
