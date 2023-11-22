-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

ADB Appoints New VP For South, Central, And West Asia


11/22/2023 6:09:05 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. Yingming Yang has been named Vice-President (South, Central, and West Asia) of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for a three-year term, Trend reports.

According to the bank, in this role, he will oversee the operations of ADB's Central and West Asia Department and South Asia Department.

Yang served as the Executive Director for the People's Republic of China (PRC) at both the World Bank and ADB. He also acted as the PRC's authorized negotiator for the establishment of the New Development Bank. Additionally, he has held positions as a member of the board and council for the Global Environment Facility, the Global Infrastructure Facility, and the Green Climate Fund.

During his tenure overseeing cooperation between the PRC and ADB at the Ministry of Finance, he actively contributed to the establishment of initiatives such as the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation Program, the PRC Poverty Reduction and Regional Cooperation Fund, and the Credit Guarantee and Investment Facility.

MENAFN22112023000187011040ID1107470466

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search