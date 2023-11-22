ADB Appoints New VP For South, Central, And West Asia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. Yingming Yang has been named Vice-President (South, Central, and West Asia) of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for a three-year term, Trend reports.

According to the bank, in this role, he will oversee the operations of ADB's Central and West Asia Department and South Asia Department.

Yang served as the Executive Director for the People's Republic of China (PRC) at both the World Bank and ADB. He also acted as the PRC's authorized negotiator for the establishment of the New Development Bank. Additionally, he has held positions as a member of the board and council for the Global Environment Facility, the Global Infrastructure Facility, and the Green Climate Fund.

During his tenure overseeing cooperation between the PRC and ADB at the Ministry of Finance, he actively contributed to the establishment of initiatives such as the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation Program, the PRC Poverty Reduction and Regional Cooperation Fund, and the Credit Guarantee and Investment Facility.