United Arab Emirates (UAE): Shakhboot Bin Nahyan Participates In An Event Co-Chaired By The COP28 Presidency Unit In London

His Excellency Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, participated in an event co-chaired by the COP28 Presidency Unit titled“Addressing Humanitarian Needs and Famine Risk: The role of Climate Finance” taking place at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Headquarters in London, UK.

The event was attended by a number of high-level participants from strategic partners in the climate adaptation agenda including the Government of Somalia, where the Deputy Prime Minister of Somalia, H.E. Saleh Ahmed Jammeh, thanked the UAE for its efforts in addressing climate change and supporting the communities most vulnerable.

His Excellency Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan gave a keynote address alongside HE Andrew Mitchell, Minister for International Development and Africa. Where HE Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan emphasized that Climate change causes displacement, exacerbates food insecurity, and increases competition over resources, and communities impacted by fragility, conflict or severe humanitarian needs.

During his keynote speech, HE Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan reiterated that Africa is responsible for less than 10% of global greenhouse gas emissions. However, it is the continent which is the least able to cope with the negative impacts of climate change.

HE Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan stressed the importance of climate finance, referring to the Etihad 7 initiative to secure financing for renewable energy projects in Africa, which aims to provide clean electricity to 200 million people by 2035. It will raise funds for both the public and private sectors to invest in clean energy. He added that the UAE announced the $4.5 billion Green Investment Initiative in Africa, which aims to mobilize $15 billion and provide 15 GW of clean energy in Africa by 2030.

