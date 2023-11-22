Jordan Welcomes Gaza Humanitarian Ceasefire

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 22 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates on Wednesday welcomed the collective efforts culminating in the agreement on a humanitarian ceasefire within the Gaza Strip. The ministry lauded the collaborative initiatives spearheaded by Qatar in conjunction with Egypt and the United States.The official spokesperson for the ministry, Sufian Al-Qudah, underscored the significance of this ceasefire as a critical stride toward achieving a comprehensive cessation of the ongoing war on the Gaza Strip and stopping the targeting and forcible displacement of Palestinian civilians.He stressed the importance of the agreement helping to deliver sufficient humanitarian aid to all areas of the Gaza Strip, in a way that meets all needs, achieves stability, and ensures that the people of Gaza remain in their homes. ‏