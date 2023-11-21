China Urges Ceasefire In Gaza, Two-State Solution

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Nov 21 (KUNA) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that it is imperative parties to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict must end hostilities and achieve a ceasefire immediately, as he attended the BRICS extraordinary virtual summit on the issue, state-run Xinhua News Agency reported.

Xi called on the parties to stop all violence and attacks against civilians, release civilians held captive, and act to prevent loss of more lives and spare people from more miseries, according to the report.

"Humanitarian corridors must be kept secure and unimpeded, and more humanitarian assistance should be provided to the population in Gaza.

The international community must act with practical measures to prevent the conflict from spilling over and endangering stability in the Middle East as a whole," the president said.

Xi also emphasized that the only viable way to break the cycle of Palestinian-Israeli conflict lies in the two-state solution, in the restoration of the legitimate national rights of Palestine, and in the establishment of an independent State of Palestine.

Tuesday's BRICS virtual summit on the Palestinian-Israeli issue was hosted by South Africa, which also invited leaders from the group's new members, including Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates. (end)

