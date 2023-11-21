Qatari Mediation Efforts To De-Escalate Gaza Conflict In Final Stages: Mofa

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The official spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Majid bin Mohammed Al Ansari affirmed that the State of Qatar's mediation to de-escalate and ensure the protection of civilians in Gaza has reached a final stage. It has surpassed the core and pivotal issues, leaving only limited matters, adding that all sides are very close to reaching an agreement.

Dr. Al Ansari emphasized, in the weekly media briefing, the importance of not disclosing any details about these mediations until they are complete. He pointed out that a statement will be issued if a final agreement is reached.

He added that Qatar has been working for a while to reach an agreement to alleviate the suffering of Palestinians. He expressed hope that this would happen soon, especially given the terrible scale of the tragedy in Gaza. He added that any agreement or ceasefire represents a much-needed opportunity in the face of the crisis, which is increasing in magnitude and tragedy, causing significant loss of lives and property.

Dr. Al Ansari also expressed optimism about reaching an agreement in the near future, especially as efforts are ongoing. He mentioned Qatar's previous successful mediation that led to an agreement for the exit of a large group of foreigners from the Gaza Strip.

He stressed that the priority is to stop the war and provide humanitarian aid, as hundreds are dying daily due to the brutal aggression on Gaza. He highlighted Qatar's efforts to urge the international community to halt this aggression and bloodshed, and to deliver aid through consultations and communications with various international officials, regional organizations, and the United Nations.

Regarding Qatari aid to the Gaza Strip, the spokesperson clarified that the airlift to support Palestinians continues to the city of Al Arish in the Arab Republic of Egypt. 13 planes carrying relief and humanitarian aid, totaling more than 492 tons, have arrived, preparing to transport them to Gaza. He noted that this aid is part of Qatar's support for the Palestinian people and its full support for them during the difficult humanitarian conditions caused by Israeli bombardment on the territory.

On the GCC summit hosted in Doha next month, Dr. Al Ansari explained that it comes within the comprehensive message of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and their role in the region. He pointed out that the situation in Gaza will be at the forefront of discussions in any regional meetings, and that this summit will raise its various committees' agendas to make decisions that enhance Gulf integration in all fields.

Regarding the resumption of work on establishing the bridge between Qatar and the Kingdom of Bahrain, Dr. Majid bin Mohammed Al Ansari referred to discussions with HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani With the King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa, the King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, HH Governor of the Southern Governorate Sheikh Khalifa bin Ali Al-Khalifa, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani. Talks dealt with the Qatar-Bahrain bridge project, directing the relevant authorities in both countries to finalize plans and start implementing the project. He said that this project, although old and initially started but halted, will now have its technical committees meet to specify requirements and the implementation timeline, and that other technical matters will be gradually announced.

Dr. Al Ansari reviewed the ministry's efforts and those of its officials during the past week. These efforts aimed at reducing escalation in Gaza, including Qatar's statement condemning the shelling of the Indonesian hospital in Gaza and the Al Fakhoura camp. Additionally, there were meetings between the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and several international officials from the European Union, France, and the United States, among others.

Dr Al Ansari reviewed the efforts of the Ministry and its officials during the past week, and their efforts to reduce the escalation in Gaza, including the statement of the State of Qatar in which it condemned the bombing of the Indonesian hospital in Gaza and the Al Fakhoura camp, as well as the meetings of HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs with the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, the Minister of the Armed Forces of France Sebastien Lecornu, the Coordinator for Middle East and North Africa at the US National Security Council Brett McGurk, and the Minister of State and Member of the Cabinet of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.

Dr. Al Ansari also mentioned calls made between HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Ireland Leo Varadkar, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Norway Espen Barth Eide, noting that all these meetings and contacts included a review of developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, and that HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs urged concerted regional and international diplomatic efforts to reach an immediate ceasefire, and to permanently open the Rafah crossing to ensure the flow of relief convoys and humanitarian aid to the besieged Palestinian brothers in light of the catastrophic deterioration of humanitarian conditions in the Strip. His Excellency also conveyed the State of Qatar's firm rejection of the Israeli occupation forces by targeting hospitals, schools, and population centers, which portends dire consequences for the security and stability of the region.

Dr. Al Ansari also reviewed the results of the visit by HE Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater to Al Arish and Rafah cities in the Arab Republic of Egypt. During her visit, she met with HE Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, the Minister of Social Solidarity in Dr. Nevin Riyad Al Kabbaj, the Minister of Health and Population Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, the Chairperson of the National Council for Human Rights of Egypt and President of the Arab Network for National Human Rights Institutions (ANNHRI) Dr. Moushira Khattab, and the Minister of Planning and Economic Development Dr. Hala Elsaid. He also addressed her visit to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, where she held meetings with the Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of Jordan Dr. Bisher Al Khasawneh, the Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Toukan, and the President of Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization Ayman Al Falah.

Dr. Al Ansari touched on the meetings of HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, with Lord of Wimbledon, Minister of State for the Middle East, South Asia and United Nations at the United Kingdom's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office Lord Tariq Ahmed, and the Minister of State at the Federal Foreign Office of the Federal Republic of Germany Tobias Lindner, all of which came within the framework of strengthening cooperation relations, discussing regional and international situations, and pushing towards an immediate and sustainable cessation of the bloodshed in the Gaza Strip.

