Recovering drug consumer in Punjab had been provided lifeline at treatment center

(MENAFN) In the heart of Kapurthala, a drug rehabilitation center at a government-run hospital is providing a lifeline for individuals battling the scourge of drug addiction in India's Punjab state. The courtyard of Navjeevan Kendra bears witness to stories of resilience and recovery, where individuals like K find solace in their journey towards healing.



K, a 22-year-old woman, sits on a raised platform in the center's courtyard, her arms adorned with poignant reminders of a harrowing past marred by brutal drug abuse. Each mark tells a tale of struggle, but amidst them, she counts the days – a ritual that signifies progress and newfound hope. As one of three women among the 33 individuals undergoing treatment, K shares her experiences with The National.



This marks K's third stint at Navjeevan Kendra, a testament to the persistent challenges faced by those on the path to recovery. As she looks towards the future, K articulates the transformative impact the center has had on her both mentally and physically. "It is difficult to quit drugs. Every time I come here, I vow to never touch drugs, but I fail. This time, I am determined to not do it again," she asserts with a sense of determination.



The rehabilitation center stands as a symbol of commitment to combating the pervasive issue of drug addiction in Punjab. Through its doors pass individuals seeking not only treatment but a chance at a new life free from the chains of substance abuse. K's journey reflects the multifaceted nature of addiction and the arduous process of recovery, highlighting the importance of ongoing support and dedicated rehabilitation efforts.



In this in-depth exploration, we delve into the experiences of those undergoing treatment at Navjeevan Kendra, shedding light on the challenges, triumphs, and the profound impact of rehabilitation on individuals yearning for a fresh start. As these stories unfold within the center's walls, a broader narrative emerges – one that speaks to the resilience of the human spirit and the vital role such rehabilitation centers play in fostering lasting change within communities affected by the pervasive grip of drug addiction.



