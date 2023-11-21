Conference Of Non-Aligned Movement's Baku Initiative Group Wraps Up

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. The international conference on "Decolonization: Empowerment and Development of Women" in Baku has ended, Trend reports.

The conference was organized by the Baku Initiative Group of the Non-Aligned Movement.

At the end of the event, conference participants took a memorable photo.

The major goal of the event was to call attention to the condition of women in territories remaining under colonial rule in the twenty-first century as a result of ongoing colonial policies. It also attempts to highlight the cruel treatment and violations of fundamental rights that women endure in colonies, as well as to encourage women's increased participation in the abolition of colonialism.

This was the fourth international conference against colonialism, organized by the Baku Initiative Group. Previous events have been held in Baku on July 6, 2023, at the UN Headquarters in New York on September 22, and again in Baku on October 20.

As the chair of the Non-Aligned Movement, the Republic of Azerbaijan actively supports people fighting against colonialism, which is of particular relevance to humanity, and striving for their freedom.

