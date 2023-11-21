Conference Of Non-Aligned Movement's Baku Initiative Group Wraps Up

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. The
international conference on "Decolonization: Empowerment and
Development of Women" in Baku has ended, Trend reports.
The conference was organized by the Baku Initiative Group of the
Non-Aligned Movement.
At the end of the event, conference participants took a
memorable photo.
The major goal of the event was to call attention to the
condition of women in territories remaining under colonial rule in
the twenty-first century as a result of ongoing colonial policies.
It also attempts to highlight the cruel treatment and violations of
fundamental rights that women endure in colonies, as well as to
encourage women's increased participation in the abolition of
colonialism.
This was the fourth international conference against
colonialism, organized by the Baku Initiative Group. Previous
events have been held in Baku on July 6, 2023, at the UN
Headquarters in New York on September 22, and again in Baku on
October 20.
As the chair of the Non-Aligned Movement, the Republic of
Azerbaijan actively supports people fighting against colonialism,
which is of particular relevance to humanity, and striving for
their freedom.
