Kazakhstan To Implement Major Projects To Boost Cargo Transportation By Road

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 21. In the field
of freight transportation by road in Kazakhstan, a significant
increase in both transit and import-export cargo has been
registered, said the Minister of Transport of Kazakhstan Marat
Karabayev during a press conference, Trend reports.
In 2022, 3.6 million tons were transported, which is 28.6
percent more than in 2021.
According to the minister, to ensure further growth, it is
planned to modernize border crossing points on the borders with
neighboring countries, as well as improve the system for issuing
permit forms for the transportation of goods.
"It is also necessary to speed up the completion of the
reconstruction and construction of major road corridors. These are
the sections Astana-Almaty, Atyrau-Astrakhan and
Taldykorgan-Ust-Kamenogorsk," he said.
In 2024–2026, it is planned to cover about 4,700 km of main
roads of republican significance with reconstruction and
construction.
These are the sections of roads Aktobe-Ulgaysyn-Kyzylorda,
Karaganda-Zhezkazga", Atyrau-Dossor, Astana-Kostanay-Russian
border", Pavlodar-Russian border, Semei-Russian border, Atyrau-
Uralsk and others.
New projects will be started in stages as transitional projects
are completed.
