ChatGPT creator joins Microsoft

(MENAFN) In a significant move within the tech industry, Sam Altman, the former CEO of OpenAI, has joined Microsoft to spearhead a newly established advanced AI research team. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella officially confirmed Altman's appointment on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, emphasizing the excitement surrounding the addition of Altman and Greg Brockman, OpenAI's former president, to Microsoft's growing team.



Altman's departure from OpenAI last Friday raised questions and sparked speculation about his next move. He was reportedly seen at OpenAI's headquarters on Sunday, leading to assumptions that discussions were underway for his potential return to the company, potentially involving a restructuring of the board that had initiated his dismissal. However, Microsoft, a principal financial supporter of OpenAI, secured Altman's talents for its own endeavors.



While the circumstances surrounding Altman's firing from OpenAI remain shrouded in mystery, the company's board released a statement on Friday citing concerns about Altman's lack of "consistent candor" in discussions with them, which purportedly impeded the board's ability to fulfill its duties.



Greg Brockman, who resigned from his position as OpenAI's president following Altman's departure, is also making the transition to Microsoft to contribute to the newly established research team. The move suggests a collaborative effort between individuals who opted to leave OpenAI after Altman's dismissal.



In a post on X last Friday, Brockman attributed his decision to a disagreement with OpenAI's research division, led by co-founder and chief scientist Ilya Sutskever. He acknowledged that he and Altman were still trying to understand the events leading up to the CEO's ouster.



Microsoft's recruitment of Altman and Brockman marks a notable development in the AI research landscape, as these experienced leaders join forces to contribute to the advancements in artificial intelligence under the umbrella of one of the tech industry's major players. The implications of this move are expected to reverberate across the industry, shaping the trajectory of AI research and development.





