European stocks show mixed performance on Monday’s session end

(MENAFN) European stock exchanges demonstrated a mixed performance as they concluded trading on Monday.



The STOXX Europe 600 index, encompassing approximately 90 percent of the market capitalization across 17 countries, showed a marginal rise of 0.44 points, equivalent to 0.11 percent, ultimately settling at 456.26 without significant change.



In the UK, the FTSE 100 experienced a slight decline of nearly eight points or 0.11 percent, closing the session at 7,496. Germany's DAX 30 saw a decrease of almost 18 points, accounting for a 0.11 percent decline, concluding the day's trading at 15,901.



On the contrary, France's CAC 40 displayed a positive trend by climbing 13 points or 0.18 percent, finishing the first trading day of the week at 7,246. Italy's FTSE MIB observed an increase of 43 points or 0.15 percent, ultimately settling at 29,541.



Spain's IBEX 35 emerged as the top performer of the day, showcasing a notable rise of 77 points or 0.79 percent, concluding the session at 9,839, marking a considerable increase compared to other European indices.

MENAFN21112023000045015839ID1107463046