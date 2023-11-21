Iran Keen To Enhance Cooperation With The UAE Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Iran attaches
importance to the development of cooperation in political,
economic, trade, tourism and other fields with all neighboring
countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Iranian Minister of
Roads and Urban Development Mehrdad Bazrpash said, Trend reports.
He made this statement during a meeting with the UAE's
Ambassador to Iran Seif Mohammad Al-Zaabi, as reported by
Trend.
Bazrpash highlighted the trade volume between the two countries
as an indicator of their collaboration. He said that Iran's trade
with the UAE amounted to $34 billion in the last Iranian year
(March 21, 2022 to March 20, 2023), making the UAE the
third-largest export destination and the top import source for
Iran.
The minister also expressed his hope that the economic ties
between the two countries would further improve, leading to a
higher trade volume.
According to the IRICA latest statistics, Iran exported about
8.16 million tons of non-oil products to the UAE worth $3.67
billion and imported 6.8 million tons of products from the UAE
worth approximately $11 billion in the first seven months of the
current Iranian year (March 21 through October 22, 2023).
---
Follow the author on X (Twitter): @BaghishovElnur
MENAFN21112023000187011040ID1107462706
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.