Iran Keen To Enhance Cooperation With The UAE Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Iran attaches importance to the development of cooperation in political, economic, trade, tourism and other fields with all neighboring countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mehrdad Bazrpash said, Trend reports.

He made this statement during a meeting with the UAE's Ambassador to Iran Seif Mohammad Al-Zaabi, as reported by Trend.

Bazrpash highlighted the trade volume between the two countries as an indicator of their collaboration. He said that Iran's trade with the UAE amounted to $34 billion in the last Iranian year (March 21, 2022 to March 20, 2023), making the UAE the third-largest export destination and the top import source for Iran.

The minister also expressed his hope that the economic ties between the two countries would further improve, leading to a higher trade volume.

According to the IRICA latest statistics, Iran exported about 8.16 million tons of non-oil products to the UAE worth $3.67 billion and imported 6.8 million tons of products from the UAE worth approximately $11 billion in the first seven months of the current Iranian year (March 21 through October 22, 2023).

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter): @BaghishovElnur