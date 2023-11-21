Vistara Begins B787 Flights On Mumbai-Frankfurt Route

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: Full-service carrier Vistara launched direct flights between India's Mumbai and Germany's Frankfurt on November 15.

The airline is operating six weekly flights with Boeing 787 Dreamliner on the route.

On the occasion, Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, commented,“Sensing a need for an Indian airline offering world-class experience and connecting to long-haul destinations in Europe from Mumbai; we started 5x direct flights to London Heathrow. We are now delighted to start 6x weekly service to Frankfurt as our second European destination from India's financial capital. We are confident that our customers will appreciate and prefer flying with India's finest airline when planning to travel on this route.”

Flight UK 0027 will depart Mumbai at 13:00 and reach Frankfurt at 17:30 on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The return flight UK 0028 from Frankfurt takes off at 20:20 and lands in Mumbai at 09:10 (all times are local) on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

It may be mentioned here that Vistara has started offering complimentary WiFi service to its Club Vistara members on all its international flights operated by its Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleet as well as Airbus A321neo aircraft.

T