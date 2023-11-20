Dadu Gardens Permanently Reopen At Al Bidda Park

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Expo 2023 Doha The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Dadu, Children's Museum of Qatar, has reopened Dadu Gardens at Al Bidda Park, in the heart of the International Zone at the Expo 2023 Doha, cementing its status as a beacon of education and fun for children aged under 12, along with their families and caregivers.

Under the theme: Gardens' Adventures, Dadu Gardens, operational for one year, are set to offer a range of activities and programmes designed to engage and educate children, fostering their development through play and interaction with nature, and will remain in Al Bidda Park beyond the duration of Expo 2023 Doha.



As the first-of-its-kind publicly funded national entity in Qatar, the Dadu, Children's Museum of Qatar aims to make the local community feel empowered through its collective contributions towards enriching the cultural, environmental, and social ecosystems in the country. Spanning an impressive 14,500 sqm., the Dadu Gardens serves as an outdoor gallery and living classroom of the Museum.

Essa Al Mannai, Director of Dadu, Children's Museum of Qatar, said:“We are delighted to reopen Dadu Gardens, where it takes its permanent location in Al Bidda Park, as part of the Expo 2023 Doha and to welcome children and their families to explore, learn and thrive through a range of hands-on experiences and activities. The Dadu Gardens Adventures puts in its core the same values as the Expo 2023 Doha, highlighting sustainability, the green economy, healthy habits, and the environment. We invite the public to discover our programmes, where children will have the opportunity to get involved in meaningful activities that will equip them with the skills to set and achieve their own learning journey, furthering our mission at Dadu to encourage all types of play to support and enhance children's learning.”

Under the development of Qatar Museums, the construction of Dadu, Children's Museum of Qatar is being facilitated through unprecedented collaboration between Qatar's public and private sectors.

Donors making contributions of QR3 or more become members of the Dadu Founding Family, a group that currently includes: Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Awqaf (Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs), Baladna, ConocoPhillips, DAAM, ENI, ExxonMobil, Intesa Sanpaolo, Baladya (Ministry of Municipality), Ooredoo, Shell, SLB, Total Energies, Supernova and Uniqlo. In addition, Rumailah Group has generously donated to Dadu, two six-seater golf carts for the Gardens Adventures. The golf carts will be used for transportation across the grounds and improve the day to day running of Dadu Gardens, especially during the Expo 2023 Doha.

Dadu Gardens has been distinctly designed to cater to children aged under 12, offering a diverse range of activities that encompass physical play, creative exploration, narrative adventures, and more.

It uses the power of authentic play and engagement with nature to support children's development. As such, Dadu Gardens feature nine distinct facilities where activities and programming are scheduled to take place: Edible Garden, Garden Atelier, Community Garden, Permaculture Showcase, Kashta, Events Plateau, The Promise Plaza, and Al Marj.

Activities at the Gardens' Adventures, during Expo 2023 Doha, will include making art with natural materials, exploring the edible garden, learning about the world of worms, participating in gardening programmes, and gaining valuable insight into recycling.