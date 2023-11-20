Russian LNG Supplies To China Up 38% In January-October To 6.9 Mln Tons

(MENAFN- AzerNews) LNG supplies from Russia to China increased by 38% in January-October 2023 year-on-year to 6.9 mln tons, according to figures provided by the General Administration of Customs of China, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

In value terms, China's LNG imports from Russia fell by 19% in the reporting period in annual terms to $4.4 bln.

In October, Russian LNG deliveries to China amounted to 748,600 tons, roughly flat compared with September.

Russia was the third-largest LNG supplier to the People's Republic of China in the reporting period after Australia and Qatar.

In 2022, China imported 6.5 mln tons of LNG from Russia, up by around 44% compared with 2021, whereas in value terms supplies climbed 2.4-fold to $6.74 bln.