Future Electronics Takes Home Two Awards At Melexis Asia Distribution Summit

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Montreal, Canada (forpressrelease ) November 20 - Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, has been given two major awards from Melexis' 8th Asia Distribution Summit in Chengdu, China held this past October.



The Montreal-based electronic components distributor took home Best Demand Creation Distributor for 2022, while the Best Distributor Field Application Engineer award was handed to Ricky Yan of Future Electronics Asia.



The two awards, presented at the Melexis Asia Distribution Summit, recognize the outstanding performance and dedication of Future Electronics within the Asian market.



Melexis, a global leader in innovative semiconductor technologies, has consistently produced high-performance, efficient, and reliable solutions for the automotive, industrial, and consumer electronics markets.



Future Electronics' partnership with Melexis continues to thrive, and the duo of awards demonstrate the company's commitment to delivering top-quality products and exceptional support to customers.



Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics' award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.



Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 170 offices across 47 countries with over 5,200 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company's outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide.



