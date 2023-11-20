Death Toll Of Israel War Against Gaza Surpasses 13,300 Martyrs, Including 5,600 Children

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 20 (Petra) -- More than 13,300 people have died as a result of Zionist aggression against Gaza; 5,600 of them were children.The government media office in the Gaza Strip said on Monday that among the martyrs were 3,550 women, while the number of casualties since the start of the aggression on the Gaza Strip has surpassed 31,000.