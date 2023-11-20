Robofi (VICS), A Decentralized Finance (Defi) Platform, To List On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, will list RoboFi (VICS) on November 22, 2023, for all BitMart users. The VICS/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 10:00 AM (UTC).







What is RoboFi (VICS)?

RoboFi, built on the Binance Smart Chain, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform pioneering the marketplace for innovative DAO crypto trading bots through its Initial Bot Offering (IBO). The platform bridges bot creators and users, fostering a mutually beneficial financial ecosystem. RoboFi's ecosystem operates using the VICS token, allowing users to purchase DAO Crypto Trading Bots, engage in staking, partake in IBOs, and hold governance shares in crypto trading bots. For bot creators, RoboFi presents an opportunity to raise capital through IBOs, enhancing the financial growth and innovation within the DeFi space.

Why RoboFi (VICS)?

RoboFi stands out as an automated and transparent ecosystem in the DeFi space, offering diverse functionalities such as RoboFiStore, RoboFiEarn, RoboFiLending, RoboFiExchange, and RoboFiGame. These features provide users access to a collection of decentralized and autonomous bots, opportunities to earn stable interest, decentralized lending options, and participation in decentralized lucky draw games. The platform's focus on connecting bot creators and users in the world's first DAO Crypto Trading Bots Marketplace, coupled with its innovative approach to DeFi, makes it a unique player in the crypto world.

About BitMart

BitMart Exchange is a premier global digital assets trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinMarketCap . BitMart currently offers 1000+ trading pairs with one of the lowest trading fees in the industry. Constantly evolving and growing, BitMart is interested in crypto's potential to drive innovation and promote financial inclusion. To learn more about BitMart, visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Download BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

Total Supply: 600,000,000 VICS

Token Type: BEP20

RoboFi's VICS Token serves as the cornerstone of its DeFi ecosystem, enabling users to maximize earnings through automated crypto trading bots. These bots utilize effective algorithms for round-the-clock trading across CEX and DEX platforms. VICS Token also offers users no-risk staking opportunities and the chance to become owners of DAO Crypto Trading Bots. The token's multifaceted use within the ecosystem, including payments for DAO crypto trading bots and participation in IBOs, underlines its integral role in RoboFi's innovative DeFi platform.

