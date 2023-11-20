ADA University And University Of Turin Sign Mou

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
ADA University, Azerenerji OJSC, Italian company Ansaldo
Energia, and the University of Turin signed a Memorandum of
Understanding, Azernews reports.
The document was signed during the visit of the Italian
delegation to Baku.
Under the agreement, a Training and Laboratory Centre will be
established on the territory of Azerenerji's North Power Plant in
Shuvalan to train highly qualified professional personnel.
The agreement for the university's establishment was reached in
2020 during the state visit of Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev to
the Italian Republic. The university is a partnership between five
leading Italian universities: Luiss University, Bologna University,
Politecnico di Milano, Politecnico di Torino, and Sapienza
University of Rome.
The university's program portfolio will cover niche strategic
sectors of the economy and strive to meet the increasing demand for
competent manpower in these areas. These include agriculture and
food science, engineering, architecture, urban planning and
landscape architecture, design, and social sciences.
The centre is expected to provide a unique opportunity for
students and professionals to gain access to the latest
technologies and research in the fields of energy, engineering, and
design. This will help to create a more sustainable and innovative
economy in Azerbaijan and strengthen the partnership between
Azerbaijan and Italy.
