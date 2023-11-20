ADA University And University Of Turin Sign Mou

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The document was signed during the visit of the Italian delegation to Baku.

The agreement for the university's establishment was reached in 2020 during the state visit of Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev to the Italian Republic. The university is a partnership between five leading Italian universities: Luiss University, Bologna University, Politecnico di Milano, Politecnico di Torino, and Sapienza University of Rome.

The university's program portfolio will cover niche strategic sectors of the economy and strive to meet the increasing demand for competent manpower in these areas. These include agriculture and food science, engineering, architecture, urban planning and landscape architecture, design, and social sciences.

On November 20, 2023, ADA University, Azerenerji, Italian company Ansaldo Energia, and Turin University signed a Memorandum of Understanding to establish a training and laboratory centre in Baku. This centre will focus on transferring knowledge, know-how, technology, and innovation between Azerbaijan and Italy. It will be equipped with technology labs, a fabrication hall, a design centre, a business incubator, and a "bazaar" to provide a strong link to industry and Italy.

The centre is expected to provide a unique opportunity for students and professionals to gain access to the latest technologies and research in the fields of energy, engineering, and design. This will help to create a more sustainable and innovative economy in Azerbaijan and strengthen the partnership between Azerbaijan and Italy.