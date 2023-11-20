-->


Azerbaijani-Turkish Co-Op - Example For Others, Deputy Minister Of Family, Social Services Of Türkiye Says


11/20/2023 6:09:47 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye is example for other countries, Deputy Minister of Family and Social Services of Türkiye Leman Yenigun said at the conference of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) on "Advancing Women's Rights and Empowerment", Trend reports.

"We have developed a strategic plan to ensure that women in Türkiye can fully benefit from all rights and opportunities. We have set goals to improve women's education level. Important legislative changes have been made to remove obstacles in women's working lives," Yenigun added.

Baku is hosting the NAM conference on "Advancing Women's Rights and Empowerment" under the joint organization of Azerbaijan (the current NAM chair), Uganda, and Uzbekistan (the future NAM chairs).

The event is held on the basis of initiatives voiced by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev at the ministerial meeting of the NAM Coordination Bureau in July this year.

