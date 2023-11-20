Prosecutor General Kostin Meets With U.S. Senators

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin met with U.S. Senators Jim Risch, Chris Coons and Mike Rounds in Halifax, Canada.

The PGO's press service posted this on the social network X , Ukrinform reports.

Kostin thanked the senators for their comprehensive and bipartisan support for Ukraine.

“We all recognize that today, the free world is at a critical juncture, and we must stand as united as ever to stop Russia and ensure the Kremlin regime is held fully accountable,” the prosecutor general said.

Kostin noted that that is why the supplemental appropriation request of the U.S. President's Administration to finance additional assistance to Ukraine is truly vital. He also said he looks forward to the esteemed Senators' support in this critical matter.

“We also discussed the legislative initiatives crucial to our quest for justice. These include the Rebuilding Economic Prosperity and Opportunity (REPO) Act aimed at seizing Russia's sovereign assets and the resolution condemning Russia's kidnapping of Ukrainian children. I hope they will receive support in the U.S. Congress,” he said.

In addition, the Ukrainian prosecutor general and U.S. senators explored the potential for introducing new legislation to address the pressing issue of conflict-related civilian

detention.

As reported, the Halifax International Security Forum took place in Canada.

