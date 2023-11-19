Poland organizes parliamentary assembly for WWII compensations

(MENAFN) Poland has formed a parliamentary group dedicated to seeking World War II reparations from Germany and Russia, with Deputy Foreign Minister Arkadiusz Mulyarczyk announcing the initiative on Thursday. The newly established commission, featuring members such as the leader of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, will be tasked with demanding compensation from Germany and estimating the reparations to be sought from Moscow.



In a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter), Mulyarczyk emphasized that the pursuit of justice remains a moral and legal obligation nearly 80 years after the war's conclusion. He asserted that the absence of reparations not only casts a shadow on interstate relations but also challenges the entire post-World War II global legal order.



Last autumn, Poland presented a report detailing the losses incurred during the German invasion and occupation in World War II. Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau subsequently signed a diplomatic note demanding PLN 6.2 trillion (about USD1.5 trillion) as compensation for damages from the German government.



However, in the early part of the following year, Germany responded, asserting that the issue had been conclusively settled under a 1990 treaty on German reunification. Mulyarczyk deemed this response as "absolutely disrespectful."



Addressing the matter in September, Polish President Andrzej Duda advocated for pursuing reparations from Russia as well. He stated that there was "no reason why we shouldn't pursue it." However, Russia has maintained an uncompromising stance, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov suggesting that Moscow could reciprocate by exploring potential claims related to the Polish invasion of Russia during the Time of Troubles in the late 16th and early 17th centuries.



MENAFN19112023000045015687ID1107451983