Moecc, Qatar Tourism To Develop Ecotourism Destinations

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) and Qatar Tourism (QT) have stepped up efforts to develop more ecotourism destinations across the country.

The idea to promote ecotourism was discussed in a meeting held at MoECC recently. Minister of Environment and Climate Change H E Sheikh Dr. Faleh bin Nasser bin Ahmed bin Ali Al Thani and Chairman of Qatar Tourism H E Saad bin Ali bin Saad Al Kharji and other officials attended the meeting.

“I was pleased to meet my brother, H E Saad bin Ali bin Saad Al Kharji, Chairman of Qatar Tourism, in a meeting that brought us together at the headquarters of the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change,” said the Minister in post on X platform.

“We discussed together the common vision for developing eco-tourism sites in many regions of the country. We also reviewed ways to stimulate eco-tourism in Qatar, and work to make it flourish and launch in a distinguished manner during the coming period, which contributes to supporting the development plans led by our wise leadership, and achieving the Qatar National Vision 2030," the Minister added.

MoECC is keen to boost ecotourism in the country, given huge tourism potential in Qatar, such as sand dunes, mangrove forests, mangroves, and coasts.

Dahl Al Misfir Cave is one of the most popular eco-tourism destinations in the country. The 40-metre deep sinkhole is located in Rawdat Rashid, 40km from Doha.

Ecotourism has many benefits that are not limited to the environment, but extend to the economy and culture.

Dr. Mohammed Saif Al Kuwari, an environmental expert and adviser at MoECC, had earlier said that Qatar has witnessed significant growth in tourism due to its increasing interest in developing tourist facilities, especially beaches and resorts. Therefore, he said, the focus on ecotourism is gaining special importance so that the Qatari environment is not affected by any factors of human development. He said ecotourism is known as one of the types of sustainable tourism that contributes to the preservation of natural and cultural heritage.

Al Kuwari said the greatest benefit provided by ecotourism in Qatar is learning about the biodiversity that characterises Qatar, and thus benefiting from the natural environment by visiting these areas.

He said Qatari oryx is found in Al Sheehaniya, Al Masahbiyah, which is characterised by trees and plateaus.

Khor Al Udayd is a famous location in Qatar due to its wonderful beaches and high sand dunes, one of the most prominent in the world.

There are some islands, such as Rukn and Bin Ghanam Island, that are distinguished by the quality of fish and the large number of birds, and in the city of Al Dhakhira, visitors can enjoy rowing, among the mangrove forests, and go paragliding.