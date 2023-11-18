Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: White House Says No Israel-Hamas Deal Yet, US Will 'Continue To Work Hard'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: In an op-ed published on Saturday, US President Joe Biden dismisses increasing ceasefire calls for Gaza, asserting that it won't bring about peace. The US President also called for Israel to respect humanitarian law and minimise the loss of civilian life, saying he counselled Israeli officials during his trip to Tel Aviv \"against letting their hurt and rage mislead them into making mistakes we ourselves have made in the past.\" The Israel Defence Forces in a recorded conversation with the medical center's director confirmed on Saturday that most patients and staff of Gaza's Shifa Hospital have already been evacuated. However, only the patients left are too sick to evacuate. The officer told the hospital director,“When there is the opportunity and the possibility from a medical point of view, we will coordinate.\"

MENAFN18112023007365015876ID1107451039