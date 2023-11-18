Cherkasy Region Hands Over 10 Sets Of Searchlights, 100 FPV Drones To Ukrainian Military

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cherkasy region has handed over 100 FPV drones and 10 sets of searchlights to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Cherkasy region governor Ihor Taburets said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"An air raid alert in the Cherkasy region lasted for three hours last night. There was an increased threat of a Shahed drone attack. However, fortunately, it passed without any consequences. The best response to enemy terror is even more help for the Ukrainian Armed Forces," Taburets said.

According to him, the Cherkasy region handed over 10 sets of searchlights for mobile air defense groups "for successful hunting of enemy air targets", as well as 100 more FPV drones for Ukrainian defenders.

Photo credit: Ihor Taburets / Facebook