Ukrainian Defenders Receive Over 2,000 Uavs Under Army Of Drones Project - Fedorov

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian defenders have received more than 2,000 Ukrainian drones from the state as part of the Army of Drones project.

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for Innovations, Development of Education, Science and Technologies, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to Fedorov, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces will distribute and transfer the drones to the military on the hottest sectors of the front.

The batch included exclusively Ukrainian-made drones. Among them are copters and aircraft-type UAVs: reconnaissance, kamikaze and reusable airstrike drones. The drones will help Ukrainian defenders hit enemy positions and equipment. All UAVs were purchased as part of the state program.

"We are continuing to systematically transfer drones to the Defense Forces, because it is the 'birds' that cause colossal damage to the enemy," Fedorov said.

Last week alone, 39 Russian tanks, 57 guns, 34 armored vehicles and 307 strongpoints were hit by drones.