India Appeals To Build Inclusive Global System

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Nov 17 (KUNA) -- India appealed on Friday to the leaders of the Global South to consolidate efforts to build an inclusive global system.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs quoted Minister S Jaishankar as saying in his opening remarks at the 2nd Voice of Global South Summit held virtually that projecting shared interests of the Global South will be greatly impactful for the emerging world order.

He added that India has given voice to Global South during its G20 Presidency and its priorities were shaped in consultation with the Global South; whose voice often goes unheard.

"All of us are acutely aware of the growing stress on the international economy and global society. Longstanding structural inequities have been seriously aggravated by the devastation of the COVID pandemic. This has been made still worse by the fuel, food and fertilizer crises emanating from the Ukraine conflict and its responses. Resource challenges, financial constraints, disrupted trade and climate events have added to our burdens," he said.

The Indian minister also hailed the International Solar Alliance, the Coalition of Disaster Resilient Infrastructure and One Future Alliance as institutions capable of offering solutions from the Global South for the most pressing challenges of the world. "We also need to work towards self-reliance to mitigate our vulnerabilities vis-a-vis economic concentrations. The COVID era is a stark reminder of the perils of dependence for basic necessities on far away geographies. We need to not only democratize and diversify production, but build resilient and reliable supply chains and promote local solutions. Only then can the Global South secure its future," Jaishankar said.

He appealed to leverage capabilities of the Global South to overcome the challenges saying India is showing its commitment through a range of development projects in 78 countries.

"These projects are demand driven, outcome oriented, transparent and sustainable. I assure you that this will only expand in its scale and scope in the times ahead," he added.

India is hosting the second Voice of Global South Summit today and tomorrow in virtual format. The first summit on January 12-13, 2023 held in virtual format had brought together 125 countries of the Global South.

Together, for Everyone's Growth, with Everyone's Trust is the theme of the inaugural session while the concluding session is on 'Global South: Together for One Future'.

The Global South is generally seen as home to Brazil, India, Pakistan, Indonesia and China, which, along with Nigeria and Mexico, are the largest Southern states in terms of land area and population. The overwhelming majority of the Global South countries are located in or near the tropics. (end)

