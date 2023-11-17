Head Of Nakhchivan City Executive Power Dismissed From His Post - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. Mirsanani
Seyidov has been dismissed from the post of head of Nakhchivan City
Executive Power, Trend reports.
The relevant order was signed by President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
