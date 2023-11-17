               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Head Of Nakhchivan City Executive Power Dismissed From His Post - Decree


11/17/2023 5:19:15 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. Mirsanani Seyidov has been dismissed from the post of head of Nakhchivan City Executive Power, Trend reports.

The relevant order was signed by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

