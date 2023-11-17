QU's College Of Pharmacy Awarded CCAPP Accreditation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The College of Pharmacy at Qatar University (QU) welcomed guests, led by Dr. Wayne Hindmarch, CEO of the Canadian Council for Accreditation of Pharmacy Programs (CCAPP), and Dean Emeritus for the Leslie Dan Faculty of Pharmacy at the University of Toronto.

During this visit, Dr. Hindmarch and his team formally presented accreditation certificates from CCAPP for both the Bachelor's Program and the Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) Program at QU's College of Pharmacy. The event was graced by the presence of Prof. Mohamed Izham, Dean of the College of Pharmacy at QU, VIPs from the Health Cluster, and faculty and administrators from the College.

The significance of this presentation lies in the College of Pharmacy at QU becoming the inaugural international program to receive full accreditation status from CCAPP in Canada. These accreditation certificates underscore the College's steadfast dedication to upholding the highest educational standards and excellence in pharmaceutical disciplines.

More than a mere acknowledgment, this event celebrates the relentless dedication and hard work of the faculty, staff, and students at the College of Pharmacy. Accreditation from esteemed institutions like CCAPP not only validates the exceptional quality of the programs offered but also solidifies the College's position as a frontrunner in pharmaceutical education within the region.

This achievement is a testament to the unwavering commitment of QU's College of Pharmacy in providing unparalleled education; ensuring students receive top-tier training and preparing them to excel in the dynamic field of pharmacy.