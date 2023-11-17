Stefanchuk Discusses Cooperation With Newly Elected Speaker Of Poland's Parliament

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Ruslan Stefanchuk, and the newly elected Marshal of the Sejm of the Republic of Poland, Szymon Hołownia, discussed inter-parliamentary cooperation.

“We stand with the Ukrainian people!' These were the first words I heard from the newly elected Marshal of the Sejm of the Republic of Poland, Szymon Hołownia, during our conversation via video conference," Stefanchuk said in a post on his Facebook page.

The Ukrainian speaker emphasized that Poland is an important strategic international partner and neighbor of Ukraine, which has made a significant contribution to countering Russian aggression.

He expressed gratitude to Poland for its military, humanitarian and political support for Ukraine.

"We discussed a number of issues, primarily further inter-parliamentary cooperation. I'm sure it will be just as constructive," he emphasized.

Rada Speaker hopes European Council to decide on launching accession talks with Ukraine this December

At the same time, the speaker of the Ukrainian parliament noted that he had heard words of support for Ukraine on its path to full membership in the EU.

"We must together search and find solutions in the most difficult situations. This is our common position and I am grateful to Szymon Hołownia for this. Our strength is in our unity!" summarized Stefanchuk.

As reported, on November 8, on November 8, the European Commission recommended the European Council to open accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova. It also recommended starting accession negotiations with Bosnia and Herzegovina, under certain conditions, and granting candidate status to Georgia.

These decisions will be considered during the EU summit in December.