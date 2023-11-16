Ghost OTT Release: Kannada Star Shiva Rajkumar’S Heist Action Thriller To Be Out Here; Read More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) "Ghost," the action-packed heist thriller featuring Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar, is set to make its digital debut on the ZEE5 streaming platform starting from November 17th. The film, directed by MG Srinivas, initially premiered on October 19th, aligning with the celebration of Dussehra, and garnered positive responses from both audiences and critics alike.

The narrative of "Ghost" revolves around a gripping heist, where a group of individuals takes control of a prominent jail in the city. Their demands include the release of a convict known as Ghost, threatening to unleash the inmates into the city if their terms aren't met.

In addition to Shiva Rajkumar's dynamic portrayal in a dual role, the film boasts a stellar cast, including Jayaram, Anupam Kher, Prashant Narayanan, Satya Prakash, and Archana Jois. Director MG Srinivas himself steps into the role of Mahesh Das, reprising his character from the film "Birbal Trilogy Case 1: Finding Vajramuni."

The musical composition for "Ghost" is handled by Arjun Janya, while the cinematography and editing are expertly executed by Mahendra Simha and Deepu S Kumar, respectively.

Shiva Rajkumar's recent cinematic ventures include a guest role in the Kannada film "Kabzaa," starring Upendra, and a significant cameo in the Tamil film "Jailer," alongside Rajinikanth, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The latter proved to be a box office success, with Shiva Rajkumar's cameo earning acclaim from audiences.

Looking ahead, Shiva Rajkumar is set to make a prominent appearance in the Dhanush starrer "Captain Miller," slated for release during the Pongal festival next year. Additionally, he is actively involved in the filming of "Karataka Damanaka" and "Bhairathi Ranagal," the latter being a sequel to his 2017 film "Mufti."

In the pipeline, Shiva Rajkumar is reportedly in talks with filmmaker Rishab Shetty for an upcoming project, the details of which are still under wraps. However, it has been hinted that the script for this collaboration promises to offer a unique cinematic experience.

