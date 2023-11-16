UNWTO – UN Netzero Facility And Re-PLANET Capital Fund Ecosystem

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)





GENEVA, Switzerland – The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), in joint collaboration with NOAH Regen, has taken a further step forward in rethinking tourism financing with the launch of the UN NetZero Facility and Re-PLANET Capital Fund Ecosystem. The launch took place on 14 November 2023 at the UN headquarters, Geneva, marking a pivotal moment in the global campaign against climate change following the adoption of the Paris Agreement by 196 parties.

A new era of finance governance

The UN NetZero Facility and Re-PLANET Capital Fund Ecosystem aspire to foster a new era of global finance governance. This transformative initiative aims to unlock carbon value, incorporating concepts such as

Blue Carbon

and

circular business models . The ecosystem is dedicated to catalysing positive change in the Blue and Green Economy sectors, transforming regeneration into not just an ecological necessity but also a profitable endeavour.

Key highlights of the framework include:



Blended Financial Ecosystem : A collaborative approach that integrates diverse funding sources, providing a solid foundation to address pressing climate challenges.

Blockchain Technology : Utilizing energy-efficient blockchain technology for transparent fundraising and transfer, ensuring real-time tracking and accountability. Transparency and Accountability : Committed to unparalleled transparency, accountability, and auditability, ensuring the traceability of funds from inception to implementation.

Announcing the launch

The director-general of the United Nations Office in Geneva (UNOG) Tatiana Valovaya said:“The UN NetZero Facility is designed to resonate with the 2030 Agenda which reflects the interconnectedness between human well-being and the health of the planet.”

UNWTO secretary-general Zurab Pololikashvili, says:

“Tourism's transformation to low-carbon operations is our compass, let's make Net Zero our destination by 2050 – a journey for prosperity and a healthy Earth.”

Frederic Degret, CEO of Noah, adds:

“We stand at a pivotal moment. The Re'planet Capital Fund, in compliance with Article 9 of SFDR, is not just a fund; it's a catalyst for change, empowering investors to drive sustainable growth.”

Blended finance model

UNWTO's Multi-Partners Trust Fund, within the

UN system , will offer advisory services and grants to accelerate global progress toward achieving net-zero carbon emissions. The Facility will operate on a blended finance model and is set to leverage investments to transition toward building a climate-conscious economy.

The

UN NetZero Facility

and

Re-PLANET Capital Fund Ecosystem

will address some of the most capital-intensive climate issues, such as carbon credit quality and integrity, regulatory and market dynamics, and the monetization of sovereign nature-based and carbon credits.