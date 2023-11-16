UAW members at General Motors cast ballots in pivotal contract vote

(MENAFN) In a closely contested vote, thousands of United Auto Workers (UAW) members at General Motors (GM) are expected to conclude casting their ballots on Thursday for a tentative contract agreement. This development marks a significant step toward potentially resolving a protracted labor dispute with Detroit's Big Three automakers, including Ford and Stellantis.



While the outcome of the GM vote remains uncertain, the UAW celebrated victories last month on crucial demands that led to targeted walkouts against GM, Ford, and Stellantis, the manufacturer of Jeep, Dodge, and Ram vehicles. The UAW is set to announce the GM results on Thursday, adding anticipation to the resolution of the labor negotiations.



If approved by the 146,000 union members, the three contracts could lead to substantial pay increases for autoworkers, featuring raises and cost-of-living adjustments that would result in a remarkable 33 percent wage gain. By the contract expiration in April 2028, top assembly plant workers could earn approximately USD42 per hour.



Voting at Ford is ongoing until early Saturday, where 66.1 percent of workers have voted in favor so far, with a few large factories yet to finish counting. At Stellantis, voting continues until Tuesday, and the contract is passing overwhelmingly. The union's vote tracker on Wednesday indicated a 66.1 percent approval, with several large factories yet to complete the balloting process.



Approximately 46,000 UAW members at GM were concluding their voting, with those in favor of the agreement slightly outnumbering those against it by 2,500 votes as of Wednesday. This total excludes the tally from a 2,400-worker assembly plant in Lansing, Michigan, where 61 percent of members voted against the contract, and actual figures were not released by the local union. Among the four GM plants that participated in strikes, only workers at a large SUV plant in Arlington, Texas, approved the contract. Employees in Wentzville, Missouri; Lansing Delta Township, Michigan; and Spring Hill, Tennessee, voted against it. Concerns among veteran GM employees about the size of pay raises compared to newer workers and a desire for a more substantial pension increase were cited as reasons for rejecting the contract.

