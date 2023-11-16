The Universal Premium Motors Agencies scoops up 2023-2024 auto awards in KSA for Hongqi

(MENAFN- Global Advertising) The Universal Premium Motors Agencies (ALTAWKILAT Premium), the exclusive dealer of Hongqi brand in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, received two awards at PR-Arabia’s National Auto Awards Awarding Ceremony 2023-2024 which was held recently and attended by an elite number of businessmen, media and auto enthusiasts. Hongqi Ousado 2023 won the “Best Premium Sedan Award”, while Hongqi the full-size SUV E-ES9, the all-electric SUV, won “Best Premium EV Award”.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Jason Blane, General Manager of Hongqi, said “It is an honor to receive these two awards and is recognition of the quality of the Hongqi product and how it fits perfectly in the premium sector in KSA. We are delighted with these outstanding achievements, and I am delighted to say there will be a number of new models arriving in KSA in 2024 as we continue to expand the Hongqi range”.

Mr. Blane went on to say “Hongqi sales have grown since the start of our business operations in 2021. In 2022, we saw growth of 42% compared with the total growth of luxury sector by 8.7%. In 2023 sale grew again by 31% compared with the same period of last year. These positive results were the fruits of the successful efforts of the whole team at Hongqi. ALTAWKILAT has also expanded within that time and our investments increase to improve Hongqi centers across the Kingdom ensuring we can provide industry leading service to our valued customers”

It is noteworthy to mention that Hongqi Ousada 2023 is a luxury car with outstanding features. It shares a leading level in luxury design with Hongqi H9 and has achieved a noticeable success since its launch in auto markets.

Hongqi E-HS9 is the first of its kind in the Saudi market as it is the first all-electric luxury SUV with the highest standards of high-end technology.





