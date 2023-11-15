Azerbaijani Defence Industry Minister Meets UAE Minister Of State For Defence Affairs

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
The 18th International Aerospace Exhibition Dubai Airshow-2023
continues in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). On the second day
of the exhibition, Azerbaijani Defence Industry Minister Madat
Guliyev met with Mohammed bin Ahmad Al Bovardi, Minister of State
for Defence Affairs of the United Arab Emirates, Azernews reports.
The Ministry of Defence Industry reports that the meeting
discussed prospects of military-technical cooperation between the
two countries.
Then M.Guliyev met with the management of Leonardo (Italy) and
EDGE (UAE) companies (Italy) and EDGE (UAE).
During the meetings, extensive information was provided on the
aircraft produced by both companies, and opinions were exchanged on
other issues of mutual interest.
MENAFN15112023000195011045ID1107428214
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.