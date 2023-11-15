Azerbaijani Defence Industry Minister Meets UAE Minister Of State For Defence Affairs

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay

The 18th International Aerospace Exhibition Dubai Airshow-2023 continues in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). On the second day of the exhibition, Azerbaijani Defence Industry Minister Madat Guliyev met with Mohammed bin Ahmad Al Bovardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs of the United Arab Emirates, Azernews reports.

The Ministry of Defence Industry reports that the meeting discussed prospects of military-technical cooperation between the two countries.

Then M.Guliyev met with the management of Leonardo (Italy) and EDGE (UAE) companies (Italy) and EDGE (UAE).

During the meetings, extensive information was provided on the aircraft produced by both companies, and opinions were exchanged on other issues of mutual interest.