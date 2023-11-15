Vapor Recovery Unit Market Size, Upcoming Trends, Prominent Players, Revenue, Share And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global vapor recovery unit market size was US$ 799.1 million in 2021. The global vapor recovery unit market is forecast to grow to US$ 1,221.2 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

A vapor recovery unit (VRU) is a system that recovers vapors from industrial applications like oil, natural gas, and other fuels and reuses them. Vapor recovery units are commonly employed in upstream and downstream procedures in the chemical process industry. The deployment of a vapor recovery machine will reduce hazardous methane emissions from crude oil storage tanks.

Factors Influencing the Market

Strict regulatory policies related to VOC emission will primarily drive the growth of the market. Various industries are responsible for the emission of volatile organic compounds into the environment when they interact with air. These substances are harmful to the environment because they are toxic air pollutants. Government agencies in several nations have enacted severe environmental restrictions in order to reduce the negative consequences of VOC pollution. For example, the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued a series of measures in May 2016 to minimize VOC, methane, and harmful air emissions. Thus, such laws are expected to benefit the vapor recovery unit market during the forecast period.

The economic and environmental benefits of vapor recovery units will also contribute to the growth of the global vapor recovery unit market. Crude oil tanks include light hydrocarbons such as methane, natural gas liquids, hazardous air pollutants (HAP), and some inert gases, which evaporate and are stored in the storage room. Vapor recovery systems are used to extract and store these vaporized hydrocarbons. Thus, these beneficial applications of vapor recovery units will drive the growth of the vapor recovery units. On the contrary, high initial investment associated with vapor recovery units may limit the growth of the vapor recovery unit market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Vapor recovery units are highly utilized by industries. However, the pandemic forced governments to enact strict laws. As a result, it hampered the growth of the vapor recovery unit market.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the highest market share in the vapor recovery units, owing to stringent government regulation, rapid industrialization, and discoveries of new shale oil and gas fields. Apart from that, Europe will also hold a significant share as countries like the United Kingdom, France, and Germany are using vapor recovery units for industrial purposes on a broader scale. Asia-Pacific will also have a considerable contribution due to rising government laws related to environmental hazards. Vapor recovery units are strongly being adopted in countries witnessing growing industrialization, such as India, China, and Japan.

The report furnishes an intricate comprehension of each segment, delivering potential estimations for principal applications and insights into emerging prospects. Every regional market is meticulously scrutinized to ascertain its potential for growth, development, and demand in the forthcoming years.

As of the end of 2022, the Vapor Recovery Unit industry experienced notable growth in its workforce. Starting in January, employment within the Vapor Recovery Unit sector exceeded its pre-COVID levels, resulting in an expansion of payrolls by over 15,000 employees throughout the course of the year. The global Vapor Recovery Unit output demonstrated a remarkable increase of 5.2% during 2021, primarily attributed to a widespread economic upswing and a surge in demand for commodities. However, the momentum shifted in 2022, with the global industrial sector's production contracting. This reversal followed a robust expansion in 2021, fueled by altered consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal support.

Forecasts indicate that the global Vapor Recovery Unit output is set to rise by approximately 2.9% in 2023. This projection is underpinned by the gradual recovery of production in Western Europe from its previous troughs, as well as a rebound in output across the Asia/Pacific region. Maintaining its dominant position, China, accounting for nearly 45% of the global Vapor Recovery Unit market, remains both its largest producer and consumer. Remarkably, China's market share has surged since 2010, when it stood at around 26%. This ascent has led to a substantial contribution to the nation's GDP. Notably excelling as a top exporter, China leads in various sectors, including silicon, PVC, and several specific segments of the Vapor Recovery Unit market.

