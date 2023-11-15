               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kuwait Crown Prince Receives Credentials Of Arab, Foreign Diplomats


11/15/2023 5:14:34 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 15 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Wednesday the Ambassadors of Ethiopia, Algeria, the EU, Thailand, Iran, and Belgium who handed their credentials during a ceremony at Bayan Palace.
Senior state officials attended the ceremony. (end)
