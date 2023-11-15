Traffic Department Launches Special Number Plates With Expo Doha Logo

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Expo 2023 Doha The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The General Directorate of Traffic announces the availability of license plates bearing the Expo 2023 Doha logo.

According to the announcement, the license plates will be available from tomorrow, November 16, 2023, and can be installed by following certain guidelines. Interested motorists can avail the license plate by paying the prescribed fee.

The Ministry of Interior also added that the new license plate can be registered easily to interested motorists, and is not mandatory for anyone, including first-time vehicle registrations.

It further stated that the logo is exclusively available for private license plates.

The Ministry further warned that "counterfeiting and installing the logo are strictly prohibited and violators may face legal counsequences."