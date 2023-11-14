Nepalis Welcome Decision To Ban Tik Tok: 'App Encouraged Competition To Show Off Lavishness'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Nepal authorities

has said that they will ban popular Chinese video-sharing platform Tik Tok in the country. The Nepal government cited app's negative effects on the country's social harmony for the decision.

"The decision to ban was made today, and relevant authorities are currently addressing the technical issues," Minister for Communications and Information Technology Rekha Sharma said said the decision was made because Tik Tok was consistently used to share content that "disturbs social harmony and disrupts family structures and social relations". The decision comes days after Nepal introduced a directive requiring social media platforms operating in the country to set up offices after the decision was made public, videos on the ban had thousands on views on Tik Tok popular video-sharing platform, which has around one billion monthly users, has faced restrictions in many countries for allegedly breaking data rules and for its potential harmful impact on youth. Tik Tok is the sixth most used social platform in the world, according to the We Are Social marketing agency. Multiple countries have sought to tighten controls on social media due to their potential impact on children Tok's owner, ByteDance, is Chinese, but the company rejects critics who accuse it of being under Beijing's direct control reacted positively to the ban on the Chinese video platform Tik Tok in Nepal. In the past 4 years and 3 months, Nepal has recorded a total of 1648 cases of cybercrime in the cyber bureau of the Nepal Police, out of which the majority were regarding the contents of Tik Tok, reports ANI.

\"Tik Tok was consuming more time of people, became a means to kill their productive time, boosted a sense of competition to show off lavishness amongst people, forced people to expend more on the luxurious items rather than the basic necessities, gave space for distortion of images and videos and also acted as the platform to threaten or spread hate speech, which is rising on significantly,\" Meena Kumari Pokharel told news agency ANI.\"While opinions may vary depending on individual perspectives and priorities, I believe it would have a positive impact in our country if the government took the step of banning the Tik Tok. The main issue that needed to be addressed was incorporating legal regulations on TikTok, which was not present in our country. So it created disparity among the people of various communities and religions, which really went against the diversified country Nepal,\" Devesh Adhikari, a medical professional, told news agency ANI.

