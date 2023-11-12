Grand Sylhet Hotel Launches Signature Club Membership

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Grand Sylhet Hotel and Resort launched its "Signature Club Membership Programme" through a ceremony held at the property's Skyy Kabana outlet on November 10.

Ali Md Zakaria, Chairman, Mohammad Fokoruddin Razi, Managing Director and other high officials of Grand Sylhet Hotel and Resort were present on the occasion.

Aimed at offering premium hospitality and luxury experience, the hotel introduces three tiers of membership-Sapphire, Emerald and Diamond.

Each tier comes with a wide range of exclusive benefits designed to elevate guests' experience at Grand Sylhet Hotel and Resort, it said in a release, adding, members can expect multiple nights of stays, buffet dinners and complimentary access to swimming pool as well as fitness centre.

Moreover, the Signature Club also provides members with discounts at the restaurants, banquette, movie theater and spa of the hotel.

The Grand Sylhet Hotel and Resort will be unveiling an exclusive lounge for Signature Club members too.

