Hyundai plans to establish facility in US

(MENAFN) Hyundai Motor Group has announced plans to establish a facility in the United States to facilitate the production of electric taxi aircraft by the air transport company Supernal. The electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, designed for passenger transport, will be showcased as a prototype at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas in January. Supernal's CEO, Shin Jun, revealed that the eVTOL can reach speeds of 120 mph (190 km/h) and is designed to accommodate one pilot and four passengers.



The company aims to conduct tests of the eVTOL in December 2024, with ambitions to commence commercial service four years later, pending advancements in battery technologies, infrastructure development, and regulatory approvals. According to Shin, the primary technical challenge in electric aircraft mobility lies in the weight of batteries, constituting up to 40 percent of the eVTOL's total weight. He acknowledged that overcoming this challenge is critical for the successful integration of electric aircraft into mainstream transportation.



Shin emphasized the need for robust air traffic management systems to regulate the operation of these aircraft, noting the absence of such infrastructure for objects regularly flying below 500 meters. Highlighting the pioneering nature of the industry, Supernal, headquartered in Washington, D.C., plans to submit an application to the US Federal Aviation Administration in the coming months to secure a license for their eVTOL. Shin stressed the importance of collaboration between companies and regulators to navigate the complexities of this emerging field and determine the most effective path forward.

