(MENAFN) Hungary's Prime Minister, Viktor Orban, has asserted that Ukraine is far from being ready to engage in negotiations for European Union (EU) membership, dismissing the recent recommendation by the European Commission to initiate formal talks with Kiev. Orban, speaking on Radio Kossuth, emphasized that Budapest would not alter its position on accession talks, even if it were tied to the hypothetical unfreezing of funding by Brussels.

Using a popular Hungarian idiom, Orban expressed his skepticism about Ukraine's preparedness for European Union membership, stating, "Ukraine is absolutely not ready to negotiate over its bid for European Union membership. Ukraine is as far from European Union membership as Mako is from Jerusalem." The reference is seen as a play on words, drawing on the names of a southeastern Hungarian town and the Israeli city of Acre (formerly Akko), with historical significance for European pilgrims en route to the Holy Land.



The European Commission's recommendation for membership talks with Ukraine came on Wednesday, with Commission President Ursula von der Leyen asserting that the Ukrainian government had met around 90 percent of Brussels' requirements for advancing to the next phase of the process.



Hungary's dissenting stance on Ukraine's European Union aspirations is not new, as Budapest has consistently criticized the European Union's policies toward Ukraine. This includes Hungary's objection to the European Union's support for arming Ukraine against Russia and its disagreement with the decision to reduce economic ties between European nations and Russia. Orban's government argues that these measures have failed to bring peace to Ukraine and have adversely affected European Union member states more than Moscow.



Critics of Prime Minister Orban claim that Hungary's position on Ukraine serves as a means to exert pressure on Brussels amid disputes over Hungarian domestic policies. The European Union leadership has accused Hungary of backsliding in terms of democracy and the rule of law under Orban's leadership. As tensions persist, the divergent perspectives on Ukraine's European Union membership bid highlight broader challenges within the European Union regarding consensus on foreign policy and the adherence of member states to common values.





