Some Kabul Residents Cannot Afford To Buy Wood, Coal

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Some residents in capital Kabul have complained that due to financial constraints they were unable to purchase firewood and coal as the temperature has already dropped on the eve of harsh winter.

Firewood and coal sellers in the Chahar Rahi Shaheed locality of Kabul said due to economic problems public strength to purchase these items had dropped by 50 percent.

Abdul Hakim, one of the wood sellers, said last year by this time he sold more than 10 tonnes of sale daily but now he sold more than one and a half tonne of firewood and coal.

Abdul Hakim said last year the price of 560 kilograms of Archa wood was 2,700 afs to 8,000 afs, 560 kilogram of Baloot wood cost 7,000 afs to 8,000 afs.

He added today one tonne of unrefined coal rate declined from 9,000 afs to 7,500, a 49 kilogram bag of Baloot coal from 1,200 afs 1,000 afs and one tonnne of Bora Arah from 9,000 fs to 7,000 afs.

“The price of coal had declined because government reduced duty on coal and its export to Pakistan had declined but the Bora Arah price declined because of reduction in its demand, people are unable to purchase it thus shopkeepers had reduced its rate,” he said.

When asked about the firewood rate, the said government had banned deforestation and the transport routs are also blocked therefore the price of wood had jumped.

Jamshid, one of the firewood sellers in the Chaman Babrak locality of Taimani, acknowledged that the price of wood had jumped.

“There are no customers, few people whose relatives are in the foreign country get remittances and then they could purchase wood but most of the people are poor and unable to purchase wood,” he said.

He said 560 kilograms of baloot wood was last year sold at 8,000 afs but this year sold at 9,000 afs.

Residents' concerns:

Suhailla, the resident of Chahar Rahi Shaheed, said:“I come here to buy woods, I have arranged the money with difficulty.”

Rohullah, the resident Qala-i-Zaman Khan said he was unable to purchase woods due to economic constraints so far.

nh

Hits: 39