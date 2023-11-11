Yermak, Sullivan Discuss War Developments, Peace Formula

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Head of the Ukrainian President's Office Andriy Yermak had a phone call with Jake Sullivan, the National Security Advisor to the U.S. President, in the framework of the ongoing dialogue with allies.

That's according to the Zelensky's Office press service, Ukrinform reports.

“Andriy Yermak informed the interlocutor about the current situation in the hottest spots of the frontline, in particular, about the defensive operations and offensive actions of Ukrainian forces. He emphasized the importance of timely supply of weapons and ammunition for the successful defense of Ukrainian lands from Russian invaders,” the report reads.

The parties also discussed the situation in the Middle East and the importance of avoiding escalation and civilian casualties.

In addition, the parties continued the dialogue on the implementation of the Peace Formula put forward by President Volodymyr Zelensky. Yermak and Sullivan paid special attention to the outcome of the third meeting of national security and foreign policy advisors on the points of the Formula implementation, which took place in Malta.

Yermak expressed gratitude to U.S. President Joe Biden, his entire team, both houses of U.S. Congress, and the American people for their strong support of Ukraine and Ukrainians in the fight for freedom, independence, and democratic values in Europe.