EBRD Revises Loan Portfolio For Tajikistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, November 11. The EBRD
(European Bank for Reconstruction and Development) project
portfolio in Tajikistan had reached 507 million euros, allocated
for 71 active projects as of September 30, Trend reports.
The bank contributed 447 million euros, or 88 percent of the
funding, to support sustainable infrastructure in Tajikistan. An
additional 34 million euros, equivalent to 7 percent of the
portfolio, was allocated to financial institutions, while 26
million euros, or 5 percent of the portfolio, were designated for
projects in industry, commerce, and agriculture.
As of September 30, EBRD's cumulative investments in Tajikistan
reached 927 million euros for 163 projects.
In terms of annual funding, the EBRD provided 131 million euros
for Tajikistan projects in 2020, followed by 56 million euros in
2021 and 21 million euros in 2022.
Under the new country strategy until 2025, the EBRD aims to
enhance Tajikistan's infrastructure, improve regional connectivity,
and create employment opportunities within the country.
According to Holger Wiefel, Head of Tajikistan for the EBRD, in
over 30 years of cooperation, the bank and Tajikistan have enjoyed
excellent collaboration with the authorities, both central and
regional, as well as with the business community.
