Agreement On Unified Kyrgyzstan - Russia Air Defense System Comes Into Force

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The agreement between Russia and Kyrgyzstan on the creation of a
unified regional air defense system has entered into force. The
website for publication of the legal acts of the Russian Federation
says, Azernews reports, citing 24 News
Agency.
The agreement between the Russian Federation and the Kyrgyz
Republic on the creation of a unified regional air defense system
of the Russian Federation and the Kyrgyz Republic dated August 16,
2022, was ratified by the federal law dated May 29, 2023 No.
183-FZ, and entered into force on November 2.
The document was signed on August 16 last year in Moscow. The
unified regional air defense system will be an integral part of the
unified air defense system of the CIS.
Russia will receive 5 hectares of land in Kyrgyzstan for
temporary use to accommodate its contingent. The coordination of
joint actions of the troops will be determined by the
Commander-in-Chief of the Aerospace Forces of the Russian Armed
Forces, and joint actions will be managed by the Commander of the
Air Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic.
The agreement is concluded for five years with automatic renewal
unless either party notifies at least six months before the end of
the term of its intention to terminate it.
