SBU Specops Units Receive Starlink Terminals From Charity Fund

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Come Back Alive charity foundation fund allocated over UAH 18.6 million in donations raised to purchase additional communication terminals for the Security Service's special operations teams.

That's according to the SBU press service, Ukrinform reports.

"Each special operation planned and executed by the Special Operations Center A of the Security Service on the front lines or in the enemy rear requires not only firearms but also high-quality communication. Therefore, the Come Back Alive fund directed more than UAH 18.6 million of donations collected by Ukrainians to purchase additional communication systems for the SBU special operations forces," the statement reads.

Volunteers handed the fighters Starlink terminals, protected license radios with programming cables to them, and car radios.

New record:Special Forces defeat 20 enemy targets overnight





"SBU forces will use all the received equipment as intended – to destroy even more invaders and their military equipment! We thank every Ukrainian who joins the effort to help our defenders!" the Security Service emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's defense intelligence units accepted for service six Leleka-100 UAVs worth a total of almost UAH 9 million.