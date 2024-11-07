Ukraine, Moldova's Presidents Discuss Coordination Of Efforts On Path To EU

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine and his Moldovan counterpart Maia Sandu discussed coordination of efforts on the way to the European Union on the sidelines of the summit of the European Community in Budapest.

This was reported on the President's website , Ukrinform saw.

The head of state congratulated Sandu on her recent victory in the presidential election and emphasized that it is important to coordinate the efforts of Ukraine and Moldova on the way to membership in the European Union.

"The key topics of discussion are common security challenges caused by Russian aggression against Ukraine, as well as countering Russian disinformation and its impact on the parliamentary elections in Moldova next year," the statement reads.

Zelensky invited Sandu to visit Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine arrived in Budapest on November 7 for the summit of the European Political Community.

