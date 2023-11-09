Caffe Luxxe Partners With #WEARYOURSNEAKERSTM To Give Away 1

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

The upscale artisanal LA-rooted coffee brand Caffe Luxxe launched a collaboration with #WEARYOURSNEAKERSTM, designer Mark Nash, and artist Art Mobb, to celebrate community love, passion for coffee, and all things sneakers!

To support local coffee lovers and encourage self-expression, Caffe Luxxe randomly gave away a custom 1-of-1 coffee-dipped Air Jordan 1 OG Low, designed by Mark Nash (Valued at $1,500) accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. Additionally, the uniquely designed package included a custom shoe bag made from an authentic jute coffee bag, along with a custom coffee blend created specifically for this gift set. The supporting design materials were created by Michael Farhat AKA Art Mobb, an LA-based pioneer artist in hyper-realistic spray painting on plexiglass. His passion for sneakers and art was transformed from his usual plexiglass canvas onto paper for this collaboration.

“We noticed so many cool sneakers on feet coming in and out of our caffes, that we thought, what if we designed one ourselves to celebrate our passion for coffee, sneaker art, design, and community,” said Gary Chau, the co-founder of Caffe Luxxe.

“Sneakers are meant to be worn. When you put on a pair of sneakers, it evokes a certain feeling of joy and happiness,” said Chris Hooks, founder of #WEARYOUSNEAKERSTM.

The design of the sneaker is a true celebration of craftsmanship and creativity. Starting with a pristine Nike Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG in white and neutral gray, the shoe was then meticulously transformed into a stunning Latte colorway using a proprietary hand-dipping technique with actual Caffe Luxxe coffee. Completing the look were flat laces in Caffe Luxxe's signature Italian sunshine yellow.

About Caffe Luxxe:

Since 2006, Caffe Luxxe has been proud to be a neighborhood caffe, serving sustainable, direct-sourced, fresh-roasted coffee to their family and friends in every place they call home – Santa Monica, Brentwood, Malibu, Pacific Palisades, Montecito, Long Beach, and Manhattan Beach opening Summer 2023. For more information on Caffe Luxxe, its stores, and its products, please visit or on Instagram @caffeluxxe.

About #WEARYOURSNEAKERSTM:

With today's“Sneaker Content'' revolving around hype, resale values, status, and exclusivity, the trend of“stocking” sneakers has become mainstream. People who love sneakers may obtain a pair that they love but never wear them out, in fear of the sneaker losing its value. What once was a culture rooted in community, expression, and emotion, now feels as though that sentiment has been lost.

#WEARYOURSNEAKERSTM aims to create a space that brings us back to the authenticity, self-expression, and passion that is truly sneaker culture. Our platform celebrates, highlights, and rewards the wearing of sneakers and the reasons WHY people do. Follow them on Instagram @wearyoursneakersofficial.

About Mark Nash:

A Southern California native focused on custom sneaker and clothing design, Nash has always had a passion for creative arts. With origins beginning in graffiti art, he fueled his creative drive by working in mediums from fashion design and contemporary art installments to gold grills and custom jewelry crafting. After leading many projects, the self-taught artist decided to combine his passion for creating with his strong affinity towards fashion to bring something unique and niche to culture - "ARTWEAR". Follow him on Instagram @mark__nash.

About Art Mobb:

Los Angeles-based Michael Farhat aka Art Mobb is a pioneer artist in hyper-realistic spray painting on plexiglass, accomplished through an exacting reverse painting and stripping technique. Follow him on Instagram @artmobb.