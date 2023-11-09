France Pledges 100-Mln-Euro Aid To Civilians In Gaza

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) PARIS, Nov 10 (NNN-XINHUA) – France pledged 100 million euros (106.7 million U.S. dollars) in humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza, at an international conference here yesterday.

The conference was held on President Emmanuel Macron's initiative, and was attended by heads of state and government, as well as, by officials from international and regional organisations.

In his speech, Macron stressed the importance of an early“humanitarian pause” in the conflict and urged for efforts towards a ceasefire.

He said, France would increase its humanitarian aid to Gaza's civilians from 20 million euros to 100 million euros, this year.

Prior to the conference, France's Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs said that, the event would focus on the following goals: actions to promote compliance with international humanitarian law; protection of civilians and humanitarian staff; strengthening of humanitarian access; international humanitarian response, in the fields of health, water, energy and food, and mobilisation to support international agencies and organisations, active on the ground.

According to the ministry, the delegations were to use the conference as an occasion to set out initiatives in support of Palestinian civilians in Gaza, such as, the deployment of field hospitals and the establishment of humanitarian air and sea corridors.


