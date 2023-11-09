Victory Day Of Azerbaijan Was Celebrated In Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
An event dedicated to Azerbaijan's Victory Day was held in
Aktau, Kazakhstan, Azernews reports.
The State Committee on Diaspora Affairs, diplomats from
Azerbaijan and Turkiye, Azerbaijanis living in Kazakhstan, and
Azerbaijani students participated in the event, which was jointly
organized by the "Azerbaijan Center" Public Foundation and the
Consulate General of our country in Aktau.
Welcoming the participants of the event, the director of the
"Azerbaijan Center" Public Foundation Ilkin Orujov congratulated
Azerbaijanis and the Turkic world on the occasion of Victory Day,
engraved in golden letters in the modern history of Azerbaijan, and
expressed the great joy of the military and political victory
achieved by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces under the leadership of
the President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham
Aliyev. He emphasized that it was the reason and expressed his
gratitude to the countries that support the fair position of our
country.
Elchin Mammadov, acting head of the Consulate General of
Azerbaijan in Aktau, Sabri Alptakin, Consul General of Turkey in
this city, Shamseddin Huseynov, chairman of the Azerbaijani
diaspora in Mangistau region, Niyaz Abdirashit, chairman of the
"Mangistau Region Karabakh War Veterans" Public Union, Khazar State
University of Technologies and Engineering named after Sh.
Yessenov. Akmaral Otarova, dean of the "Tourism and Languages"
faculty, congratulated our people on the occasion of the full
restoration of Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial
integrity.
It was mentioned that the operation to liberate the city of
Shusha, which is not only Azerbaijan but also an important city of
Turkish civilization, caused great resonance in the world. Today,
it was brought to attention that the State Flag of Azerbaijan is
flying proudly in all cities and villages of Karabakh.
Then the students of Yessenov University made various
presentations and a documentary film dedicated to Victory Day was
shown.
Within the framework of the event, a stand reflecting Victory
Day was organized.
