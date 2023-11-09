Victory Day Of Azerbaijan Was Celebrated In Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay

An event dedicated to Azerbaijan's Victory Day was held in Aktau, Kazakhstan, Azernews reports.

The State Committee on Diaspora Affairs, diplomats from Azerbaijan and Turkiye, Azerbaijanis living in Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijani students participated in the event, which was jointly organized by the "Azerbaijan Center" Public Foundation and the Consulate General of our country in Aktau.

Welcoming the participants of the event, the director of the "Azerbaijan Center" Public Foundation Ilkin Orujov congratulated Azerbaijanis and the Turkic world on the occasion of Victory Day, engraved in golden letters in the modern history of Azerbaijan, and expressed the great joy of the military and political victory achieved by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces under the leadership of the President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev. He emphasized that it was the reason and expressed his gratitude to the countries that support the fair position of our country.

Elchin Mammadov, acting head of the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Aktau, Sabri Alptakin, Consul General of Turkey in this city, Shamseddin Huseynov, chairman of the Azerbaijani diaspora in Mangistau region, Niyaz Abdirashit, chairman of the "Mangistau Region Karabakh War Veterans" Public Union, Khazar State University of Technologies and Engineering named after Sh. Yessenov. Akmaral Otarova, dean of the "Tourism and Languages" faculty, congratulated our people on the occasion of the full restoration of Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

It was mentioned that the operation to liberate the city of Shusha, which is not only Azerbaijan but also an important city of Turkish civilization, caused great resonance in the world. Today, it was brought to attention that the State Flag of Azerbaijan is flying proudly in all cities and villages of Karabakh.

Then the students of Yessenov University made various presentations and a documentary film dedicated to Victory Day was shown.

Within the framework of the event, a stand reflecting Victory Day was organized.